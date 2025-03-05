Defeats, succession battle behind BSP rumblings

LUCKNOW: Amid BJP’s robust outreach to non-Jatav Dalits, the emphatic emergence of Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ on the horizon of Dalit politics in UP, and his claim to Kanshi Ram’s legacy, along with SP’s politics of Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (PDA), the rumblings in the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seem set to add to the pace of the party’s downslide in the days to come.

The disappointment of the Delhi Assembly election results, where BSP had contested alone with 68 candidates but failed to open its account, suggests the party has lost direction and is caught in an internecine battle of succession, insecurities, and one-upmanship.

The expulsion of Akash Anand, the heir apparent of Mayawati, from the party is an indication of the leadership’s frustration over back-to-back failures at the hustings and the fall of Dalit fortunes.