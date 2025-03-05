EAM Jaishankar meets British PM Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine conflict, strengthen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday night, during which he discussed the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict amid ongoing tensions in Europe-US relations.

This meeting took place shortly after Starmer hosted an emergency gathering of European leaders to support Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his public confrontation with U S President Donald Trump and Vice President J D Vance at the White House.

“We are at a crossroads in history today," Starmer remarked after the summit, while Zelensky expressed that Kyiv felt strong support and noted that the gathering demonstrated “European unity at an exceptionally high level not seen in a long time.” India has long advocated dialogue and discussion as means to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people to people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

During his nearly week-long visit to Britain and Ireland, Jaishankar held talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday and Wednesday. The discussions aimed to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in areas such as economic growth, technological innovation, and global challenges like climate change.