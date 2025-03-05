EAM Jaishankar meets British PM Keir Starmer to discuss Ukraine conflict, strengthen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday night, during which he discussed the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict amid ongoing tensions in Europe-US relations.
This meeting took place shortly after Starmer hosted an emergency gathering of European leaders to support Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his public confrontation with U S President Donald Trump and Vice President J D Vance at the White House.
“We are at a crossroads in history today," Starmer remarked after the summit, while Zelensky expressed that Kyiv felt strong support and noted that the gathering demonstrated “European unity at an exceptionally high level not seen in a long time.” India has long advocated dialogue and discussion as means to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people to people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.
During his nearly week-long visit to Britain and Ireland, Jaishankar held talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday and Wednesday. The discussions aimed to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in areas such as economic growth, technological innovation, and global challenges like climate change.
After talks at the historic Chevening House in Kent, Jaishankar said had wide-ranging and productive discussions with Lammy, on “strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.”
Jaishankar added: “We exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh, and the Commonwealth. In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity.”
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “One of my first visits as Foreign Secretary was to India because strengthening our partnership for shared growth and security is a key part of this government’s Plan for Change.”
“Dr. Jaishankar and I are supercharging our £41 billion trading relationship with India, following the relaunch of trade talks in Delhi. It is the floor, not the ceiling, of our ambitions that will benefit both our economies,” he said.
“Ministers are also set to discuss the Technology Security Initiative, launched during Lammy’s visit to Delhi in July 2024, and explore opportunities for closer collaboration in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, telecoms, and critical minerals. These efforts are expected to lead to more effective and affordable healthcare, stronger supply chains, and increased innovation, investment, and job creation,” a statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi said.