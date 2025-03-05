India will increase beef production, exports in 2025: USDA

NEW DELHI: The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts that India will increase its beef (mostly carabeef) production and exports in 2025.

This underlines the Indian government's increased policy support, which spurs domestic and global demand.

USDA forecasts that beef production will increase to 4.64 million metric tons (MMT), up from 4.57 MMT in 2024, and exports will increase to 1.64 MMT from 1.56 MMT last year.

In 2025, India had the world’s largest 307.5 million bovine cattle (Bos taurus and Bos indicus) and Asian domestic water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis).

The report said slaughter-ready bovine and water buffalo had also slightly increased, reaching 41.41 million head in 2025, up from 40.96 million head in 2024.

Due to high domestic inflation, domestic beef consumption is also expected to increase to 3.06 MMT, up from 3.0 MMT in 2024. Beef is a comparatively cheaper source of protein, which will spur domestic consumption.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), offers grants to help establish and modernize abattoirs, and through the National Livestock Mission (NLM), it provides subsidies to eligible entities.