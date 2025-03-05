JU protests enter third day, VC admitted to hospital with high blood pressure

KOLKATA: Protests at Jadavpur University continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, as students demanded action against alleged assaults on their peers.

The agitating students had set a 4 pm deadline for interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to address their grievances.

However, Gupta did not appear, as he was admitted to a private hospital in the morning and is currently under medical observation, officials said.

His wife claimed that his blood pressure had elevated and that he was unwell.

Despite this, students vowed to continue their protest, accusing the VC of showing no responsibility or urgency since the incident occurred.

"The VC showed no sympathy despite a student fighting for his life, nor any urgency to resolve the pending issues to defuse the crisis. He also did not show any courtesy or urgency to meet us. We gave a 4 PM deadline, but now he is admitted to the hospital for reasons best known to him," a protesting student from a left-backed organisation said.

"We will continue to maintain the pressure so that he comes for talks with us after he returns from the hospital," he added.