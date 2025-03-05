Mumbai Diary | Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) to swap key posts

The Congress party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have decided to exchange key posts to strengthen their respective parties. The Shiv Sena (UBT), which has 20 MLAs—the highest number among opposition parties in the state assembly—has written to the state assembly speaker recommending MLA Bhaskar Jadhav as their candidate for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) position. Meanwhile, Congress is aiming to secure the LoP position in the state legislative council, where it has nominated its MLC Satej Patil. Congress is currently the largest opposition party in the state council.

Eknath Shinde: Party ministers being targeted

Dy CM Eknath Shinde has reportedly filed a complaint with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah regarding the “targeting” of his party ministers by the Mahayuti government. Shinde noted that while his party agreed to support the BJP, its image has been systematically damaged and its influence in the state is diminishing. He insisted that the promise of a 7.5-year chief ministership be upheld—specifically, 2.5 years for the CM after toppling Uddhav Thackeray’s government and the next five years under his leadership after their return to power.

Tensions rise among Mahayuti leaders

The cold war among the three top leaders of the Mahayuti government is intensifying, as allies seize every opportunity to bypass one another for their parties’ growth in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena, has noted that his party missed out on several guardian ministries, with alliance partners from the BJP and NCP being appointed to those positions. Shinde has decided to appoint a minister from his party as the Sampark Mantri — the coordination minister for these districts that were not previously assigned to them. A total of eleven Shiv Sena ministers have been given the responsibility of overseeing 23 districts in the state.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com