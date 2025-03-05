Obesity Day: Call for higher taxes on sweetened beverages, processed foods

NEW DELHI: As obesity has become a silent epidemic in India, fiscal policies must be introduced to make healthy food options affordable and accessible while discouraging unhealthy choices through higher taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and ultra-processed foods, according to a national white paper released on Tuesday.
Despite the increasing prevalence of obesity, India’s healthcare system lacks a structured approach to obesity prevention and management, according to the white paper ‘Obesity Care in India’ released by the Foundation for People-centric Health Systems, a not-for-profit organisation working towards strengthening the public healthcare system in India.
“Obesity is a silent epidemic that demands urgent and sustained action at multiple levels. Strengthening policy frameworks, increasing public awareness, and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services is critical to mitigating the obesity burden in India,” said Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an acclaimed primary care physician, academician, health policy researcher and global health expert, who is the lead author of the white paper.
Highlighting significant gaps in addressing obesity in India, the paper said there is a lack of national screening programs for early obesity detection; limited integration of obesity care into primary healthcare services and reactive rather than preventive interventions focusing on treating complications instead of promoting healthier behaviours.
It also pointed out inadequate training for healthcare providers in obesity management, leading to inconsistent treatment approaches and Limited Health insurance coverage for obesity-related treatments, making bariatric surgery and pharmacological interventions financially inaccessible.
Though the white paper noted that the government has launched several initiatives to address obesity, they remain limited in scale and impact. It highlighted that the POSHAN Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission) primarily targets malnutrition and lacks a dedicated obesity prevention framework. Similarly, the Fit India Movement promotes physical activity but does not integrate structured intervention programs.
It also suggested that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India should implement strict food labelling norms that mandate the disclosure of sugar, fat, and calorie content on all processed food products; monitor and restrict the marketing of unhealthy foods and incentivise the production and sale of healthier alternatives, such as fortified foods.