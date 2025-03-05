Punjab Police busts major heroin smuggling racket linked to USA-based kingpin

CHANDIGARH: In a major blow to trans-border smuggling amidst the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Punjab Police today seized a 23 kg heroin consignment from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala, near Amritsar. Meanwhile, houses belonging to two more drug peddlers were demolished in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated that preliminary investigations have revealed the consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky.

“In this case, accused Sahilpreet Singh, alias Karan, of village Devi Daspura, who retrieved the consignment, has been nominated,” he said. “Multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.”

Yadav added that further investigations are underway to trace both the backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said police teams at Naka Bandi received reliable input that accused Sahilpreet Singh had retrieved the heroin consignment from across the border.