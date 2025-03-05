Punjab Police busts major heroin smuggling racket linked to USA-based kingpin

CHANDIGARH: In a major blow to trans-border smuggling amidst the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Punjab Police today seized a 23 kg heroin consignment from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala, near Amritsar. Meanwhile, houses belonging to two more drug peddlers were demolished in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated that preliminary investigations have revealed the consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky.
“In this case, accused Sahilpreet Singh, alias Karan, of village Devi Daspura, who retrieved the consignment, has been nominated,” he said. “Multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.”
Yadav added that further investigations are underway to trace both the backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said police teams at Naka Bandi received reliable input that accused Sahilpreet Singh had retrieved the heroin consignment from across the border.
“Acting swiftly, teams from Jandiala Police Station launched an intelligence operation and recovered 23 packets of heroin, each weighing 1 kg, kept in a jute bag at a pinpointed location in Devi Daspura village,” he said.
He further revealed that Sahilpreet Singh was in direct contact with USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky, who arranged the consignment.
“According to information, Jasmit Singh has a criminal background, with cases registered against him under the Arms Act and for attempted murder,” Singh added.
A manhunt is underway to nab accused Sahilpreet, and a case has been registered under Section 21C of the NDPS Act at Jandiala Police Station in Amritsar Rural.
In another crackdown on drug peddlers, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, demolished an illegal property belonging to a drug smuggler.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur stated that the Municipal Corporation had received information about an illegal construction on government land by a notorious drug smuggler, Dharminder, son of Mohan Lal, a resident of Dhankiya Mohalla, Jalandhar.
“The property was reportedly built using proceeds from his illegal drug trade,” she said.
Kaur added that Dharminder is a habitual offender, with six cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Similarly, another drug smuggler’s house was demolished in Master Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh, as it was built illegally on government land.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Shubham Agarwal, said the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and is taking strict action against traffickers.
“The family residing in Master Colony had two cases registered against them under the NDPS Act in 2024,” he said.
Agarwal further informed that six more houses in the district have been identified, and action will be taken against them soon.
Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema chaired a meeting with civil and police officers of Tarn Taran district to ensure active community participation in the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. He reviewed drug de-addiction activities and issued directions to improve these initiatives.
Cheema instructed the civil administration to introduce initiatives encouraging youth participation in educational competitions, sports, culture, and other activities that promote a healthier lifestyle.
He also directed the police to ensure swift legal action against drug peddlers, with all property acquired through drug trade to be seized.
SSP Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, informed Cheema that property worth Rs 26 crore was attached last year, over Rs 2 crore this year, and action is underway to seize assets in six additional cases.
“Eighty individuals have been taken into custody under the NDPS Act in the district, and 13 kg of heroin has been seized as part of this campaign,” he said.
Meanwhile, Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura stated that 80 villages from his constituency have passed resolutions to prevent drug sales in their areas.