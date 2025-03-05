SC seeks Unnao rape survivor’s reply on security

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a last opportunity to the Unnao rape survivor to respond to the Centre’s plea seeking to remove the CRPF security cover given to her and others. A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale, hearing a suo motu case, when the Centre said the rape survivor and her family members did not require the security cover.

“Last opportunity is granted to her to file the response to the application. List it for hearing on March 25,” the bench said.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who previously represented the survivor said he did not need the CRPF security cover.

The bench was irked when another lawyer appeared in court on behalf of the rape survivor and sought time to respond to the Centre’s plea.

Advocate Rajat Nair said the trial in the cases were transferred to the national capital and the survivor and her family members were not in Delhi. A threat assessment report indicated they did not need the CRPF security cover, he said.