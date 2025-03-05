‘Security apparatus must adapt to new-age threats’

NEW DELHI: “Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly, and the overlap between internal and external security is increasing. It is imperative that our institutions break silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

He said internal security is not just about managing conventional threats like terrorism, separatist movements, and left-wing extremism but it is also about preparing for unconventional threats that can destabilise the nation’s economic and strategic interests.

“The adversaries of today do not always come with traditional weapons; cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions,” he said.

He was speaking at a conference on ‘Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations’ organised jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Singh said India’s national security must be viewed holistically, integrating efforts across different security agencies and leveraging the latest technological advancements. “The DRDO has played a pivotal role in enhancing India’s defence capabilities, and its contributions to internal security are equally commendable,” he said. “From small arms and bulletproof jackets to surveillance and communication systems, DRDO’s innovations are empowering our security forces,” he said.