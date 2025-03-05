Tension grips Patna University campus after bomb explosion ahead of students' union election

PATNA: Patna University witnessed heightened tension on Wednesday after a crude bomb explosion near Darbhanga House, damaging a professor’s car just weeks before the student union elections scheduled for March 29.

The incident occurred amid a violent clash between two student groups, leaving students in shock. Locals reported that over 30 individuals were involved in the altercation, allegedly over campus supremacy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Diksha Bhawre confirmed that a crude bomb was hurled at the car of Professor Laxmi Narayan, head of the culture department. Though Narayan was unharmed, his vehicle sustained damage.

"The professor was inside a classroom when the explosion occurred. CCTV footage from nearby houses is being reviewed to identify those responsible, and action will be taken based on evidence," said ASP Bhawre.