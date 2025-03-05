Trained troops to fight J&K terror

NEW DELHI: With Home Minister Amit Shah asking security forces to set a timeframe to make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free, the Union Territory is set to soon witness operations by new Quick Action Teams (QATs) and specially trained troops from the CRPF, the Assam Rifles, and the NSG for hilly areas, officials said on Tuesday.
As the summer falls, the security forces will conduct major prolonged operations against terror elements in Jammu and Kashmir. Their aim, as directed by the Centre, is to rid the Union Territory of terrorism, they said, adding that this will be a comprehensive “all-in” approach to achieving the goal.
During a recent meeting on the J&K security situation, the Union Minister directed the security brass to go all out against terror elements to make the UT terror-free as soon as possible. Many in the government believe that the restoration of statehood to J&K is linked to normalcy.
Keeping the instructions in view, the central security forces, in coordination with J&K Police, have worked out an all-encompassing plan, which they termed an “umbrella approach,” a senior security official said, adding that the same has been shared with the top echelons.
As part of the plan, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to deploy five new Valley Quick Action Teams (QATs) in the Kashmir region, with the intent to conduct extensive operations in hilly areas, considered to be hiding spots for terrorists, the officials said.
A senior security official said, “DG CRPF GP Singh has directed the force’s teams to conduct area domination exercises in hilly regions where militants generally hide. Multiple QATs have been asked to conduct operations in different areas, lasting several days. These teams will have backup and technology-based support to counter any terrorist attacks. Officers have been drawn from different units.”
They said that even for jungle operations, specially trained officers and jawans have been drawn for deployment in stretches connecting Srinagar to Jammu, adding that in this specialised role, Assam Rifles and the National Security commandos are roped in.
Meanwhile, the forces have created a “joint operation hub” in Jammu, the officials said, adding that the NSG, known for its “zero error” operations, will be part of it. Security experts who have served in J&K believe that to achieve the government’s goal, the forces needed to obtain “actionable intelligence” and act on it to gradually create their areas of domination.