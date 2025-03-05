Trained troops to fight J&K terror

NEW DELHI: With Home Minister Amit Shah asking security forces to set a timeframe to make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free, the Union Territory is set to soon witness operations by new Quick Action Teams (QATs) and specially trained troops from the CRPF, the Assam Rifles, and the NSG for hilly areas, officials said on Tuesday.

As the summer falls, the security forces will conduct major prolonged operations against terror elements in Jammu and Kashmir. Their aim, as directed by the Centre, is to rid the Union Territory of terrorism, they said, adding that this will be a comprehensive “all-in” approach to achieving the goal.

During a recent meeting on the J&K security situation, the Union Minister directed the security brass to go all out against terror elements to make the UT terror-free as soon as possible. Many in the government believe that the restoration of statehood to J&K is linked to normalcy.

Keeping the instructions in view, the central security forces, in coordination with J&K Police, have worked out an all-encompassing plan, which they termed an “umbrella approach,” a senior security official said, adding that the same has been shared with the top echelons.

As part of the plan, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to deploy five new Valley Quick Action Teams (QATs) in the Kashmir region, with the intent to conduct extensive operations in hilly areas, considered to be hiding spots for terrorists, the officials said.