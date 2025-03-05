Two earthquakes including one of 5.7 magnitude strike Manipur, tremors felt across northeast

IMPHAL: Two consecutive earthquakes, including one of 5. 7 magnitude, rocked Manipur on Wednesday and the tremors were felt across the Northeast, officials said.

The earthquake of 5. 7 magnitude struck the state at 11.06 am.

Its epicentre was 44 km east of Yairipok in Imphal East district, and at a depth of 110 km, according to officials of the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong.

The tremors were felt in Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region, they said.

A second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 12.20pm. It struck the Kamjong district of the state, at a depth of 66 km, they added.