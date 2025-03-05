UP CM Yogi Adityanath demands Samajwadi Party to expel MLA Abu Azmi for glorifying Aurangzeb

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked the Samajwadi Party to take a stand on the controversial remarks made by one of its leaders and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi, demanding that the party must expel him for glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Adityanath also asked the Samajwadi Party (SP) to bring Azmi to UP and said, "Uttar Pradesh knows well how to take care of such people".

"You (SP) must decide your position (on the Abu Azmi row)," Adityanath said in the Legislative Council, following which the Samajwadi Party members started making remarks.

Hitting back, he said, "Make an official announcement and expel that wretched person from your party. Then send him to Uttar Pradesh and we will take care of the rest."