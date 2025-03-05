Will put across porters' demands to government and fight for their rights: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Drawing attention to the financial difficulties faced by railway porters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they risked their lives to help people during the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station last month and yet their voice was not being heard.

The former Congress president, who posted on his YouTube channel a video of his recent interaction with porters at the New Delhi Railway Station, asserted that he would fight for their rights.

Gandhi also urged people to share suggestions on the 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' portal to improve crowd management and strengthen security.

"We will listen to the voice of India!" he said on X.

The increasing number of stampedes at railway stations and other public places is a matter of great concern, Gandhi said, noting that many innocent people lose their lives or get injured in such incidents.

"We need to think together about how to prevent such tragedies," he said.

In his post accompanying the video of his interaction with porters, Gandhi said, "A few days ago, I reached New Delhi Railway Station and met the porter brothers there again. During the interaction, they told me how everyone together made every possible effort to save people's lives on the day of the stampede."