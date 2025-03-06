Abhishek Banerjee skips key TMC meeting on voter list issues, sparks speculation

KOLKATA: The absence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee from Thursday's crucial voter list verification meeting at the party headquarters here, the first gathering of the high-powered committee formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week to address alleged electoral roll irregularities, has reignited speculation within the ruling party.

Although Abhishek's name was second on the committee's list, just after state president Subrata Bakshi, he did not attend the meeting.

His absence has led to renewed discussions about internal party equations, despite the perception that tensions at the top level had eased following Mamata Banerjee's public endorsement of his speech at a recent rally in Netaji Indoor Stadium.

While some party insiders downplayed the issue, others pointed to Mamata Banerjee's clear directive that all electoral rolls-related work would be conducted from the TMC headquarters, not from any other location, hinting at a possible shift in party dynamics.