BKI activist with ISI links arrested in joint UP STF-Punjab Police operation in UP's Kaushambi

LUCKNOW: In a joint operation of UP STF and Punjab police, an activist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), with alleged links with Pakistan's intelligence agencu ISI, held in Kaushmabi disrict, adjeacent to Prayagraj, early on Thursday morning.

A statement issued by UP STF said that an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih, resident of Kurlian village under Ramdas area in Amritsar, Punjab, was arrested in a joint operation of UP STF and Punjab Police, on early Thursday morning.

As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives. Illegal arms and explosives, including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, 13 cartridges and a foreign-made pistol, were recovered from the possession of the BKI activist, said the UP STF.

The said activist was nabbed by the police authorities at around 3:30 am under Khkhraj police station limits in Kaushmabi, said ADG (law and order and UP STF) Amitabh Yash.

The law enforcement agencies recovered a white explosive powder from the possession of the BKI module. He also had an Adhar card with a Ghaziabad address, said Yashadding and the activist had fled the judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024.