Bring back not only PoK but also part under China’s occupation: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: With the External Affairs Minister saying that India will get back PoK from Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that India should not only bring back PoK from Pakistan but also part of J&K under occupation of China.

“The foreign minister is saying that we will get back PoK, the part of J&K which is under the occupation of Pakistan. Who has stopped them? Tell me who has stopped them. Did we ever say not to bring it back? We say if you want to bring it back, bring it back,” Omar told the legislators in Assembly while replying to discussion on Thanks to Lt Governor’s address.

MEA Jaishankar has said Kashmir dispute would be solved after the return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation.

On BJP members during their speeches attacking Congress and accusing the party of leaving Hajipir sector to Pakistan, Omar said, “When Kargil war took place, what did you bring back. You had an opportunity to bring it (PoK) back. You had the opportunity as Pakistan had attacked. If you were so interested in bringing it back, you should have brought it back then”.