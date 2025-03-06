Congress leader rules out going it alone in Bihar polls, flags lack of coordination among INDIA bloc partners

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections scheduled for later this year, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar said the party must get its act together as its preparations are not up to the mark.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Anwar said the party should take decisions on the selection of candidates and seats early as elections are only six months away. “We have only six months in hand. The party shouldn’t keep crucial decisions on candidate selection, seat selection, etc, for the last minute. We should learn lessons from electoral debacles in Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana and work hard,” said Anwar.

While there is speculation that the Congress may contest the assembly polls alone, Anwar ruled out such a possibility. “Our alliance in Bihar is 25-30 years old. This is not the time to review alliance politics. Our aim should be to defeat the NDA and the BJP. All secular forces should unite in this fight,” said Anwar.

Last week, Krishna Allavaru, who is in charge of the Bihar Congress, had said the party would contest the Assembly election as an ‘A team’ instead of being the ‘B team’ of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).