Dehradun Diary | Uttarakhand: Anemia and TB-Free by 2025

Uttarakhand: Anemia and TB-Free by 2025

Uttarakhand Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, has announced an ambitious awareness campaign aimed at making the state free from anemia and tuberculosis by 2025. “Teachers and students from schools, colleges, and universities will play a crucial role in this initiative,” he stated. “Both departments will engage in a state-wide awareness campaign under our social responsibilities, contributing to the nationwide initiative for a TB-free India. We are committed to achieving this goal by the end of 2025,” Dr Rawat said. All government college teachers and education department officials will adopt individual TB patients for treatment support.

Plans for indigenous space station by 2035

Narayanan, president of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space said that India plans to establish its own space station by 2035 and land an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. Speaking as the chief guest at the 6th Indian Planetary Science Conference at the IIT Roorkee, Narayanan stated, “ISRO is also working on Chandrayaan-4. Additionally, preparations are underway for studies on Venus.” The ISRO chief highlighted the ongoing innovations in the field of nuclear energy and its applications.

Her story: State’s women cricketers shine in WPL

In the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, four talented cricketers from the state are making waves with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). All-rounder Raghavi Bisht is impressing with her explosive batting, while Ekta Bisht, Prema Rawat, and Sneha Rana are claiming wickets with their exceptional bowling skills. Ekta Bisht has made history as the oldest woman to take a wicket in women’s T20. Prema Rawat, who joined RCB for Rs 1.20 crore, has secured one wicket in two matches, including a notable performance against Gujarat Giants.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

