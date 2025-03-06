Dogs after wolves: Strays attack villagers in UP's Bahraich; child killed, 14 injured in ten days

BAHRAICH: After incidents of wolf attacks in Mahsi and, leopard and elephant threats in Katarniaghat, the residents of Bahraich are now facing the new menace of aggressive stray dogs.

Over the past 10 days, one child has died and 14 people have been injured in dog attacks across several areas of the district.

The situation has escalated to the extent that the administration is making public announcements via loudspeakers in the affected villages of Shivpur and Mahsi blocks, advising residents to carry sticks when stepping out in the evening.

District Magistrate (DM) Monika Rani has issued an advisory instructing parents not to allow children to go outside alone.

She has also warned officials of strict action in case of any recurrence of such attacks in their areas.

The administration has launched an awareness campaign across 192 villages to educate residents about the threat.

Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Dr Rajesh Upadhyay told PTI on Thursday that the most severe incident occurred on February 24 in Shivpur block's Khairighat area.

"Pinki, a 12-year-old girl from Matera Kala village, was attacked by a pack of four to five stray dogs while cutting fodder in the fields after school. The dogs dragged her away and mauled her to death. Her severely mutilated body was later recovered by villagers," he said.

Dr Upadhyay further reported that the worst-affected areas - Khairighat and Shivpur Bazar in Shivpur block and Sikandarpur in Mahsi block - have seen 14 dog attack cases in the past 10 days.

All victims are receiving treatment in government hospitals.

The dogs have attacked livestock, with 81 injured animals receiving treatment.