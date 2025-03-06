ED raids 12 offices of SDPI across eight states, days after arrest of party President Faizy

NEW DELHI: Several days after the arrest of Moideen Kutty K, also known as MK Faizy, the President of the Democratic Party of India (SDPI), at IGI Airport, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on Thursday. The raids took place at 12 offices of the party across eight states in India, as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to officials.

According to the officials raids were conducted at two locations in Delhi, including the SDPI Headquarters; Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal, Maharashtra’s Thane, Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Jharkhand’s Pakur, West Bengal’s Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The officials said the raids are part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into the activities of the SDPI, which, it alleges, is a political arm of the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The SDPI, established in 2009 is present in multiple states and is registered as a political party with the Election Commission of India.

In 2022 the ED had coordinated raids on the SDPI and the PFI across several states, leading to multiple arrests. The current raids relate the ED’s ongoing scrutiny of the outfit’s suspected involvement in activities contravening laws of the country.