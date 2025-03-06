Families of pensioners and govt staff ‘misusing’ Maiyan Samman scheme

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government’s flagship Maiya Samman scheme is being exploited in Latehar, as relatives of the beneficiary government employees have been found unfairly taking benefits of the scheme, according to an investigation by the district administration.

Teachers, policemen, pensioners, Anganwadi workers and contract workers, their kin have been found taking the unfair advantage of this welfare measure. Out of the total 1.48 lakh beneficiaries registered with the district, 42,432 were found ineligible and hence removed from the list. The administration has issue strict warnings that strict action will be taken against anybody found fraudulently claiming the scheme’s benefit.