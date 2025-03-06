Future of nation determined by investments in innovation: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India’s education system is undergoing a significant transformation after several decades.

Speaking at the post-budget webinar on employment via video conferencing, the PM also urged all the stakeholders to come together and invest in people for skill development, nurturing talent and promoting innovation, which are essential for job creation and boosting the economy.

He also said that India will establish a National Large Language Model to develop AI capabilities. “In this direction, our private sector also needs to be one step ahead of the world,” he added.

“The world awaits a reliable, safe, and democratic nation that can provide economical AI solutions,” he added, emphasising that investments made in this sector will yield significant advantages in the future.