Future of nation determined by investments in innovation: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India’s education system is undergoing a significant transformation after several decades.
Speaking at the post-budget webinar on employment via video conferencing, the PM also urged all the stakeholders to come together and invest in people for skill development, nurturing talent and promoting innovation, which are essential for job creation and boosting the economy.
He also said that India will establish a National Large Language Model to develop AI capabilities. “In this direction, our private sector also needs to be one step ahead of the world,” he added.
“The world awaits a reliable, safe, and democratic nation that can provide economical AI solutions,” he added, emphasising that investments made in this sector will yield significant advantages in the future.
He emphasized key initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the expansion of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the integration of technology into the education system, and the utilization of AI’s full potential.
Underlying the efforts like the digitization of textbooks and the availability of learning materials in 22 Indian languages, the PM said, “these mission-mode efforts have enabled India’s education system to align with the needs and parameters of the 21st-century world.”
He mentioned the allocation of Rs. 500 crore in the budget for AI-driven education and research and approval of a Rs.1 lakh crore corpus fund to boost research and innovation. He further emphasized that this will increase investments in emerging sectors through the ‘Deep Tech Fund of Funds’.
He noted the provision of 10,000 research fellowships at IITs and IISc, which will foster research and provide opportunities for talented youth.
Modi also highlighted the role of the National Geo-spatial Mission and the National Research Foundation in accelerating innovation. He stressed the need for collective efforts at all levels to elevate India to new heights in research and innovation.
Underlining the significance of the Gyan Bharatam Mission in preserving India’s rich manuscript heritage, the PM announced that over one crore manuscripts will be digitized under this mission, leading to the creation of a National Digital Repository.
“This repository will enable scholars and researchers worldwide to access India’s historical, traditional knowledge and wisdom,” he added.
Touching upon the healthcare sector, Modi, said the addition of 10,000 new medical seats in this budget and a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next five years has been set.
Underlining the critical role of industry and academia in these initiatives, he urged industries and educational institutions to understand and fulfill each other’s needs, providing youth with opportunities to adapt to the rapidly changing world, gain exposure, and access platforms for practical learning.