Global problems like climate change demand global solutions, says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav has outlined India’s long-term vision to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
“India’s progress, including the 36% reduction in emission intensity of GDP between 2005 and 2020 compared to the 45% target for 2030, and the Union Budget of 2025’s emphasize on energy security, expanding clean energy capacity, and fostering domestic manufacturing of green technologies,” said Yadav in his inaugural address at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).
He emphasized the voice of the Global South, stating that the financial assistance proposed by developed nations to help meet the global climate change targets established under the Paris Agreement has been compromised.
“Developed countries should honour their financial and technological commitments, especially in fulfilling their obligations under the Paris Agreement,” said Yadav.
Yadav further underlined the role of global south countries and their greater contribution to the fight against climate change than developed nations.
“The Global South is driving the climate agenda, and the world now looks to India as a leader. In 2020 alone, India slashed its GHG emissions by 7.93%—a testament to its commitment to climate action,” said Yadav.
Prime Minister of Guyana, HE Brigadier Mark Phillip, and HE Ms. Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Brazil, were present on this occasion.
The theme of the three-day event emphasizes partnerships for accelerating sustainable development goals. Yadav underscores the importance of collaboration and partnership to fight against climate change.
“Global problems demand global solutions, and collaboration is not an opportunity but a necessity,” said Yadav.
He stressed on India’s emerging role as a global climate leader and commitment to ensuring that climate action remains inclusive, ambitious, and collaborative.
He reaffirmed India’s commitment to global sustainability under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has spearheaded transformative global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).