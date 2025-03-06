Global problems like climate change demand global solutions, says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav has outlined India’s long-term vision to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

“India’s progress, including the 36% reduction in emission intensity of GDP between 2005 and 2020 compared to the 45% target for 2030, and the Union Budget of 2025’s emphasize on energy security, expanding clean energy capacity, and fostering domestic manufacturing of green technologies,” said Yadav in his inaugural address at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

He emphasized the voice of the Global South, stating that the financial assistance proposed by developed nations to help meet the global climate change targets established under the Paris Agreement has been compromised.

“Developed countries should honour their financial and technological commitments, especially in fulfilling their obligations under the Paris Agreement,” said Yadav.