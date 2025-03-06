Gujarat deploys all-women security for PM Modi’s visit, announces Rs 450 crore boost for women’s empowerment

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat visit on March 8 for International Women's Day, the state is setting a precedent in women-led security.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Thursday that the entire law-and-order management will be handled by women officers and staff. A formidable force of 2,165 women constables, 187 women PSIs, 61 women PIs, 19 women DySPs, five women DSPs, one woman IGP, and one ADGP will take charge of the high-profile event, marking a historic move in policing.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 'Lakhpati Didi' program in Navsari district, where around 1.5 lakh women are expected to participate," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the news agency.

"This program will surely mark a new milestone in policing. All aspects of law and order, along with event management, will be handled entirely by women officers and staff," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on March 7-8, 2025, with a special focus on women's empowerment. On March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, he will travel to Navsari district to lead the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ at Vansi-Borsi. As part of the initiative, he will disburse over Rs 450 crore to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.