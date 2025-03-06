Gujarat’s Rs 19.50 crore seaplane project sinks under high costs, grounded since 2021

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s ambitious seaplane project has crash-landed. The state government admitted in the Assembly on Thursday that the country’s first seaplane service was halted in April 2021. The reason: a staggering Rs 19.50 crore was spent, sunk by exorbitant operational costs.

Gujarat’s seaplane dream has hit turbulence. In response to a question by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, the state government told the Assembly that the Ahmedabad-Kevadia seaplane service, launched on October 31, 2020, has been grounded since April 2021. The reason: the operator suspended operations during Covid and cited high operational challenges.

Despite pumping Rs 19.50 crore into the project as of December 31, 2024, the service remains non-operational. However, the government admitted it is keen on reviving the stalled initiative.

Modi had inaugurated the service with a dramatic flight aboard a twin-engine seaplane, taking off from a pond near the Statue of Unity and landing at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Despite its grand debut, the project failed to stay afloat.

In February 2024, during Assembly sessions, Congress leaders raised the same question, pressing the government for answers on the seaplane service’s fate.