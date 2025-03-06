Internal bickering in Rajasthan Congress deepens, PCC chief and LoP at loggerheads

Sources indicate that the animosity between Dotasara and Jully deepened following a controversy related to former PM Indira Gandhi. Minister Avinash Gehlot had made objectionable remarks about Gandhi, prompting protests led by Dotasara. In response, Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended six Congress MLAs, including Dotasara, from the House.

Following this, Dotasara allegedly used objectionable language against Devnani during an informal conversation with journalists, further escalating tensions. Devnani demanded an apology, and when Dotasara refused, the suspension remained in effect.

The turning point came when Jully apologised to Devnani, not just on behalf of the Congress but also for Dotasara. It led to the revocation of the suspended MLAs. However, insiders claim that Dotasara had intended to maintain pressure on the government by refusing to apologise, and Jully’s move undermined his strategy. Dotasara has not attended the House since the controversy, with factionalism growing among Congress MLAs as a result.

However, both leaders have refrained from making direct statements against each other.