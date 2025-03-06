Jain couples file pleas in MP HC against family court order denying them divorce under Hindu Marriage Act

A division bench of the MP High Court in Indore, comprising Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh, while looking into the controversy involved in the case, has appointed Indore-based senior advocate AK Sethi as amicus curiae to assist the HC.

Further, the MP HC in its order on February 17, while mentioning that as many as 28 petitions filed under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act have been dismissed by the First Additional Principal Judge-Family Court Indore and in some cases appeals have already been filed before the HC, has restrained the concerned family court from dismissing pending petitions on the ground that Jains are minorities.

“Jain community members have been getting their matrimonial disputes resolved under the Hindu Marriage Act for a long time, since there is no separate marriage law for them. Indore district has not one but five family court benches, but only one of those benches has passed the order while hearing not one but multiple matrimonial disputes petitions in a single day last month,” said Pankaj Khandelwal, the counsel in one of the cases.

Importantly, the family court in its order (which has been challenged in the HC) mentioned, “In Hinduism, texts such as the Vedas, Upanishads, and Smritis are considered sacred. However, Jainism does not accept the Vedas or other Hindu scriptures and has its own distinct sacred texts, such as the ‘Agamas’ and ‘Sutras.’ According to Hindu beliefs, the universe was created by Brahma. Jainism instead believes that the universe is eternal and was never created. In Hinduism, the soul and the Supreme Soul (Paramatma) are considered distinct, and it is believed that upon the end of life, the soul merges back into the Supreme Soul. But Jainism says that every soul is itself a Supreme Soul. In Hinduism, worship of multiple gods and goddesses is practiced, whereas in Jainism, Tirthankaras are worshipped.”