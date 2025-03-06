J&K aims to double hydro power generation, only 23.81 per cent of potential harnessed so far

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government is aiming to double its hydel power generation capacity, as only 23.81per cent of its identified potential has been harnessed so far, according to the Economic Survey Report (ESR) 2024-25, which was laid in the Assembly today by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

J&K has an estimated hydro power potential of 18,000 MW, of which 14,867 MW has been identified. However, only 3,540.15 MW has been utilised so far.

"Out of the identified potential, only 3,540.15 MWs, i.e. 23.81 per cent, has been harnessed so far. It comprises 1,197.4 MW in the State Sector, 2,250 MW in the Central Sector, and 92.75 MW in IPP mode (Independent Power Producers)," the report reveals.

NHPC manages six projects in J&K with a total installed capacity of 2,250 MW, while JKPDC oversees 13 projects with a capacity of 1,197.40 MW. Independent Power Producers (JKSPDC + JAKEDA) operate 12 projects with a combined capacity of 92.75 MW. In total, there are 31 hydro power projects in the Union Territory with an installed capacity of 3,540.15 MW.

According to the report, by November 2024, the government had established a transmission and distribution capacity of 32,762.49 MVA with an electric line length of 1,66,633.44 Ckm. "Transmission and distribution capacity has increased by more than 35 per cent during the last five years," the report stated.