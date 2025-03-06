J&K aims to double hydro power generation, only 23.81 per cent of potential harnessed so far

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government is aiming to double its hydel power generation capacity, as only 23.81per cent of its identified potential has been harnessed so far, according to the Economic Survey Report (ESR) 2024-25, which was laid in the Assembly today by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
J&K has an estimated hydro power potential of 18,000 MW, of which 14,867 MW has been identified. However, only 3,540.15 MW has been utilised so far.
"Out of the identified potential, only 3,540.15 MWs, i.e. 23.81 per cent, has been harnessed so far. It comprises 1,197.4 MW in the State Sector, 2,250 MW in the Central Sector, and 92.75 MW in IPP mode (Independent Power Producers)," the report reveals.
NHPC manages six projects in J&K with a total installed capacity of 2,250 MW, while JKPDC oversees 13 projects with a capacity of 1,197.40 MW. Independent Power Producers (JKSPDC + JAKEDA) operate 12 projects with a combined capacity of 92.75 MW. In total, there are 31 hydro power projects in the Union Territory with an installed capacity of 3,540.15 MW.
According to the report, by November 2024, the government had established a transmission and distribution capacity of 32,762.49 MVA with an electric line length of 1,66,633.44 Ckm. "Transmission and distribution capacity has increased by more than 35 per cent during the last five years," the report stated.
The government aims to provide a reliable and safe 24x7 power supply at affordable rates, focusing on optimising power generation and enhancing transmission and distribution infrastructure. "This shall not only meet local demand but shall also allow for the export of excess power to earn revenue," it said.
J&K is in the process of developing four power projects to double its hydel power generation capacity, with a combined capacity of 3,014 MW: 1,000 MW Pakal Dul, 850 MW Rattle-II HEP, 624 MW Kiru, and 540 MW Kwar.
From 2020-21 to 2023-24, electricity consumption per capita in J&K has steadily increased from 1,322 KWh to 1,532 KWh. "This trend reflects a growing demand for power amidst a population increase from 13.41 million to 13.70 million, with units purchased/consumed escalating from 17,721.76 million to 20,985.70 million units over the period," the report stated.
There are approximately 23.65 lakh electricity consumers in J&K receiving power supply. The renewable energy sector in the region is also advancing, with a particular focus on solar and small hydro power projects.
"JaKEDA has allocated 35 Mini Hydel Projects (MHPs) with a capacity of 103.05 MW under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode, already commissioning projects like the 5 MW SHP Bultikulan and 3.75 MW SHP Khari," the report said.
However, the power requirement and availability gap in J&K remains high, at approximately 14-16 per cent. This shortfall is primarily due to a reduction in the generation of hydel power plants during winters, as snow-fed rivers witness a drop in water flow.
"In order to mitigate the shortfall in power requirement during the winter months, bilateral arrangements are executed with other states which have surplus power during winters and need power from J&K during summers. Besides, unallocated power is also obtained from the Ministry of Power from the quota of power allocated to NE/Western States," the report stated.