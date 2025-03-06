Mamata off to London, deliver lecture at Oxford

Michie invited the CM to deliver a lecture at their university and speak about her struggles and achievements. The pro-vice-chancellor stated that with a strong Indian presence in the university, he wanted Banerjee to focus on anti-racism and women’s empowerment.

“We have invited her to deliver a lecture at our university and speak about her struggles and achievements. We are moved by her reflections on life, as well as her views and policies on anti-racism and communal harmony. With a strong Indian presence in our college, we want her to focus on anti-racism and women’s empowerment. We believe her message will resonate well with our students,” Michie added.