Mamata off to London, deliver lecture at Oxford

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for London on March 21 and deliver a lecture at Oxford University. Sources in Nabanna, the state secretariat, said that a business meeting aimed at attracting investment in Bengal would be held after the lecture.
Jonathan Michie, pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, invited Banerjee during the Bengal Global Business Summit in November 2023. Banerjee was supposed to go to London in June last year.
Michie invited the CM to deliver a lecture at their university and speak about her struggles and achievements. The pro-vice-chancellor stated that with a strong Indian presence in the university, he wanted Banerjee to focus on anti-racism and women’s empowerment.
“We have invited her to deliver a lecture at our university and speak about her struggles and achievements. We are moved by her reflections on life, as well as her views and policies on anti-racism and communal harmony. With a strong Indian presence in our college, we want her to focus on anti-racism and women’s empowerment. We believe her message will resonate well with our students,” Michie added.