Maulana calls cricketer Shami a ‘criminal’ for missing Roza, sparks controversy

LUCKNOW: India cricketer Mohammed Shami has been dragged into a religious controversy after All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi called him a "criminal" for missing ‘Roza’ during Ramzan. The cleric's remarks have sparked a heated debate.

“By not observing a ‘Roza,’ he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer to God,” said Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi.

He stated that fasting during Ramzan was a compulsory duty in Islam and failing to observe it was a crime. “Fasting during Ramzan is one of the compulsory duties... If any healthy follower of Islam—a man or a woman—fails to observe 'Roza', he/she will be considered a criminal," he said.

Referring to Shami’s actions during a match, he added, “A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami, had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water and an energy drink... This sends a wrong message among the followers of Islam.”

Releasing a video of his statement, the cleric warned Shami, saying it was the responsibility of all believers to follow Shariat. “Playing cricket is not wrong, but religious duties should also be fulfilled with equal responsibility. I caution Shami to follow the tenets of Islam and Shariat,” he said.