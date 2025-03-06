Maulana calls cricketer Shami a ‘criminal’ for missing Roza, sparks controversy

LUCKNOW: India cricketer Mohammed Shami has been dragged into a religious controversy after All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi called him a "criminal" for missing ‘Roza’ during Ramzan. The cleric's remarks have sparked a heated debate.
“By not observing a ‘Roza,’ he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer to God,” said Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi.
He stated that fasting during Ramzan was a compulsory duty in Islam and failing to observe it was a crime. “Fasting during Ramzan is one of the compulsory duties... If any healthy follower of Islam—a man or a woman—fails to observe 'Roza', he/she will be considered a criminal," he said.
Referring to Shami’s actions during a match, he added, “A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami, had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water and an energy drink... This sends a wrong message among the followers of Islam.”
Releasing a video of his statement, the cleric warned Shami, saying it was the responsibility of all believers to follow Shariat. “Playing cricket is not wrong, but religious duties should also be fulfilled with equal responsibility. I caution Shami to follow the tenets of Islam and Shariat,” he said.
The remarks came after India's four-wicket victory against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. Shami, who claimed three wickets and played a crucial role in India's win, is currently tied with New Zealand’s Matt Henry as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, both having taken eight wickets in four matches.
The cleric's statement has drawn widespread criticism. Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas slammed the remarks, calling them a publicity stunt. “Fasting is a personal choice, not a compulsion,” he said.
Defending the cricketer, Shami’s cousin Mumtaz said, “Shami is playing for the country, and levelling such baseless charges against him is shameful.”
BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza also dismissed the Maulana’s remarks. “It is a matter between Allah and His follower. The Maulana has no business poking his nose in this. Shami is performing his national duty, and our religion allows it. The Maulana should apologise to the nation for his statement,” Raza said.
Similarly, senior Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai voiced support for Shami. “I believe Shami is toiling hard for the country, and the countrymen are standing solidly behind him. All sentiments are with him,” he said.