Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana seeks stay on extradition to India, cites torture risk

NEW DELHI: Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana has made an urgent plea to the United States Supreme Court, seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India.

The Pakistani-Canadian former physician, who is wanted for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, claims he faces a high risk of torture and potential death if handed over to Indian authorities.

In his petition, Rana argued that his extradition would violate international and US legal protections against torture. “A stay is necessary, and needed on an emergency basis, because the government is likely to surrender petitioner to India if a stay is not granted, which would moot petitioner’s habeas petition and prevent any further proceedings thereon,” the plea stated.

His legal team emphasised that Rana, now 64, is in deteriorating health and unlikely to survive long enough to stand trial in India. They also claimed that India’s criminal justice system has a documented history of human rights violations, referencing US State Department reports detailing instances of extrajudicial killings, custodial torture, and mistreatment of detainees.

The plea said that on February 12, 2025, the day Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington to meet with President Trump, the very same State Department notified counsel for Rana that the Secretary of State had decided to authorise his surrender to India anyway.