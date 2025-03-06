Nod to two Uttrakhand ropeway projects

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved two ropeway projects, one for reaching Kedarnath Shrine and the other for Hemkund Sahib ji, in Uttrakhand to help pilgrims reaching easily to the two holy places. The estimated combined cost of the two projects will be over Rs 6,800 crore and are expected to be completed in next 4 to 6 years.

The Union cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, also approved a proposal for the revision of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme with an outlay of Rs 3,880 crore for two years. The first ropeway connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath will have a total length of 12.9 kms, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

He said that the project “will be developed in Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore”.