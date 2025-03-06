O2 generating system for Tejas pilots tested: DRDO

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of an indigenous life support system (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for pilots onboard Tejas light combat aircraft.

It is a cutting-edge system designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating dependence on traditional liquid oxygen cylinder-based systems.

The defence ministry said that the test was carried out on Tuesday by the Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), a Bengaluru-based lab under the DRDO. With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft, the ministry said.

The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the LCA-Prototype Vehicle-3 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)/Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), meeting stringent aero-medical standards in varied flight conditions.

The ministry said, “The performance evaluations during the trials covered critical aspects such as oxygen concentration, demand breathing and aerobatic maneuvers at required altitudes.”

Following flight clearance from Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), the system successfully met all specified parameters.