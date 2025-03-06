O2 generating system for Tejas pilots tested: DRDO

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of an indigenous life support system (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for pilots onboard Tejas light combat aircraft.
It is a cutting-edge system designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating dependence on traditional liquid oxygen cylinder-based systems.
The defence ministry said that the test was carried out on Tuesday by the Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), a Bengaluru-based lab under the DRDO. With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft, the ministry said.
The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the LCA-Prototype Vehicle-3 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)/Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), meeting stringent aero-medical standards in varied flight conditions.
The ministry said, “The performance evaluations during the trials covered critical aspects such as oxygen concentration, demand breathing and aerobatic maneuvers at required altitudes.”
Following flight clearance from Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), the system successfully met all specified parameters.
Beyond OBOGS, the ILSS integrates 10 line replaceable units, including the low-pressure breathing regulator, BOS, emergency oxygen system, oxygen sensor, anti-G valve, and other advanced components. This would ensure real-time oxygen generation, enhancing pilot endurance and operational effectiveness.
The system has been manufactured by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) as a development cum production partner of the DRDO, reflecting a significant collaboration between the premier defence research institution and defence industries. has 90% indigenous content, furthering India’s self-reliance in aerospace technology.
This milestone has been achieved through the collaborative efforts of DEBEL, ADA, HAL, CEMILAC, National Flight Test Center, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, and the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings, and industry partners on the “remarkable achievement”.
Singh emphasised that this development reinforces India’s commitment to cutting-edge defence technologies and aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.