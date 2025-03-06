Odisha STA deputy commissioner under Vigilance scanner for amassing disproportionate assets

BHUBANESWAR: State Transport Authority's (STA) deputy commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, has come under the Vigilance scanner for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On receiving allegations against Mohanty of accumulating huge wealth through illegal means, the anti-corruption agency on Thursday carried out simultaneous searches at his property.

Searches were conducted at Mohanty's house in the capital city's Maitri Vihar, a 4-BHK flat in Raghunathpur, and an under-construction five-storey building in the Gobinda Prasad area here.

Searches were also carried out at his house in Khurda's Tangi area, a farmhouse at Kusupalla in Nayagarh district, an office in Cuttack, his relative's house in Puri, a petrol pump in the capital's Malipada, and an under-construction building in Puri's Balikhand.

So far, Mohanty and his family members have been found in possession of Rs 15 lakh cash, three gold biscuits, and other ornaments.

"Searches are continuing to ascertain the details of the immovable and movable assets accumulated by Pradeep Mohanty. Further action will be initiated accordingly," said a Vigilance officer.