Opposed to Freedom of Religion Act, Christians in Arunachal warn of ‘referendum rally’

GUWAHATI: The protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, is getting intensified with thousands of Christians holding a peaceful demonstration on Thursday, demanding its repeal.

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), the state’s largest Christian organisation, which is spearheading the protest, warned of a “referendum rally”.

“If APFRA is not repealed within this month, we will organise a referendum rally,” ACF president Tarh Miri told this newspaper, adding that, “If the Act is not repealed, it should be kept dormant like what it was.”

He alleged APFRA violates the freedom of accepting a faith and religious belief. Earlier, ACF Secretary General James Techi Tara warned that the enforcement of APFRA would create hatred among people. “Changing faith is one’s own choice,” he said.

The ACF claimed that over 1 lakh people had turned up at the rally which was organised at Naharlagun near the state capital Itanagar. The ACF had plans to organise it in Itanagar but authorities denied permission as the budget session of the state Assembly began on Thursday.