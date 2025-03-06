Opposed to Freedom of Religion Act, Christians in Arunachal warn of ‘referendum rally’

GUWAHATI: The protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, is getting intensified with thousands of Christians holding a peaceful demonstration on Thursday, demanding its repeal.
The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), the state’s largest Christian organisation, which is spearheading the protest, warned of a “referendum rally”.
“If APFRA is not repealed within this month, we will organise a referendum rally,” ACF president Tarh Miri told this newspaper, adding that, “If the Act is not repealed, it should be kept dormant like what it was.”
He alleged APFRA violates the freedom of accepting a faith and religious belief. Earlier, ACF Secretary General James Techi Tara warned that the enforcement of APFRA would create hatred among people. “Changing faith is one’s own choice,” he said.
The ACF claimed that over 1 lakh people had turned up at the rally which was organised at Naharlagun near the state capital Itanagar. The ACF had plans to organise it in Itanagar but authorities denied permission as the budget session of the state Assembly began on Thursday.
While the Christians in the state stand opposed to APFRA, the indigenous faith believers, however, endorse it. They also took to the streets recently demanding its early implementation.
They demonstrated their solidarity with the state government for its move to implement the Act by organising a “Sadbhavna Pad Yatra” at Doimukh.
“This Act was introduced in 1978 for the welfare of the indigenous tribal society. Despite repeated requests, it has not been implemented yet,” lamented Pai Dawe, president of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh.
Earlier, the state government stated that APFRA would be implemented in deference to a directive of the Gauhati High Court. The court asked the government to finalise the Act’s draft rules within six months from September 2024.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the draft rules were not against any religion.
The Act was introduced to safeguard the traditional religious practices of indigenous communities from external influence or coercion. However, it was never implemented.
Indigenous faith believers, Christians and Buddhists are Arunachal’s three major communities.