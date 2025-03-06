PM Modi asks cooperatives to go for global partnership with a focus on export market

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the need for global partnership to expand further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked cooperative organisations to go in a big way to produce organic products with a focus on the export market.

Chairing a high-level review meeting to assess the progress made in the cooperative sector here at his official residence, PM Modi discussed various aspects for promoting “Sahkar Se Samruddhi” to bring in transformation through technological advancements, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in an official statement.

Discussions also took place around plans to increase the participation of youth and women in cooperatives and the various initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation, it added.

The Prime Minister suggested focusing on export markets and developing a soil testing model through cooperatives to improve agricultural practices, while highlighting the importance of integrating UPI with RuPay KCC cards to facilitate financial transactions.