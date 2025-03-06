PM Modi calls for boosting year-round tourism in Uttarakhand, says it will boost economy

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a transformation in Uttarakhand’s tourism sector, urging the state to eliminate the concept of an "off-season" and promote tourism throughout the year.
"Diversifying and making the tourism sector a year-round activity is important and necessary for Uttarakhand," Modi said, emphasising the need for the region to attract visitors in every season.
During a one-day winter visit to Uttarkashi, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to pilgrims, tourists, and representatives from the corporate and film industries to explore Uttarakhand in winter. "I encourage everyone to experience the beauty and spirituality that Uttarakhand has to offer," he stated, highlighting its potential as a year-round destination.
On Thursday morning, Modi addressed a gathering in Mukhwa, the winter abode of Maa Ganga, after flagging off a trek and bike rally in Harsil. He also performed pooja and darshan, underscoring the region’s spiritual significance. "Mukhwa is not just a destination; it is a place of deep faith and connection to nature," he remarked.
Introducing the concept of "Gham Taapo Tourism," which translates to "sunbathing," Modi emphasised the unique experiences available in the colder months.
In a philosophical tone, he shared a personal reflection, saying, "A few months ago, I felt as if Mother Ganga has embraced me. It is her affection for her child that has brought me to Mukhwa village today."
Recalling his visit to Harsil, the Prime Minister fondly addressed ‘Bhuliyon’ (the Garhwali term for sister), who continues to send him local products such as Harsil’s renowned rajma. "I am here on the land of Harsil, remembering my dear sister," he added.
During his speech, Modi expressed his condolences for the recent tragedy in Mana village and extended support to the families of the victims.
Mana, located just 1 km from Harsil, is a popular tourist destination known as the winter abode of Gangotri Dham. Devotees flock to this picturesque town in large numbers to worship and immerse themselves in nature’s beauty.
"Residents of the Harsil region returned in large numbers from their winter residences in the lower valleys to welcome Prime Minister Modi," a local source revealed. "Despite the recent snowfall that blanketed the Harsil valley, there was a warm atmosphere instead of the usual chill."
Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Ganga Temple in Mukhwa and the ancient buildings crafted in traditional local architecture were lavishly decorated, transforming the entire village into a vibrant spectacle.
In a measured critique of previous administrations, Modi highlighted his government’s efforts to revitalise villages like Mana and Jadung, which were abandoned during the 1962 Chinese aggression. "We have worked to restore these erstwhile emptied villages," he stated, underscoring the impact of these initiatives on tourism.
He noted a significant surge in visitors to Uttarakhand over the past decade, revealing that annual pilgrim numbers for the Char Dham Yatra have risen from an average of 18 lakh before 2014 to approximately 50 lakh today.
Modi also highlighted the substantial impact of the wedding economy, valued in the thousands of crores, and urged people to "Wed in India," encouraging Uttarakhand as a prime destination for winter weddings.
Discussing the Indian film industry, he said, "Uttarakhand has been recognised as the 'Most Film-Friendly State,' and I encourage filmmakers to explore the beauty and culture our state has to offer."
Modi hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeway projects on Wednesday as a historic step forward. "The travel time by the Kedarnath ropeway will be reduced from 8 to 9 hours to about 30 minutes," he stated, underscoring the project's potential to enhance accessibility for all.