PM Modi calls for boosting year-round tourism in Uttarakhand, says it will boost economy

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a transformation in Uttarakhand’s tourism sector, urging the state to eliminate the concept of an "off-season" and promote tourism throughout the year.

"Diversifying and making the tourism sector a year-round activity is important and necessary for Uttarakhand," Modi said, emphasising the need for the region to attract visitors in every season.

During a one-day winter visit to Uttarkashi, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to pilgrims, tourists, and representatives from the corporate and film industries to explore Uttarakhand in winter. "I encourage everyone to experience the beauty and spirituality that Uttarakhand has to offer," he stated, highlighting its potential as a year-round destination.

On Thursday morning, Modi addressed a gathering in Mukhwa, the winter abode of Maa Ganga, after flagging off a trek and bike rally in Harsil. He also performed pooja and darshan, underscoring the region’s spiritual significance. "Mukhwa is not just a destination; it is a place of deep faith and connection to nature," he remarked.

Introducing the concept of "Gham Taapo Tourism," which translates to "sunbathing," Modi emphasised the unique experiences available in the colder months.