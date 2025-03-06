Prayagraj boatman’s family makes Rs 30 cr during 45-day Maha Kumbh

LUCKNOW: The recently concluded Maha Kumbh, which hosted over 66 crore devotees, transformed the life of scores from auto drivers to food vendors to boatmen forever.

Among many such stories, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a story of a boatman family from Prayagraj.

Pintu Mahara, a boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj, earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh while ferrying VVIPs, and general devotees to bathing ghats facilitating their holy dip. He has 130 boats among his family members.

Pintu’s life has taken a dramatic turn with one bold decision. “It is divine grace and blessings. I have got a big family with over 100 members. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, I expanded my fleet of 60 boats by adding an equal number taking the total to 130 boats ahead of the Mahakumbh,” says Pintu.

The is not an isolated case. Mahakumbh brought affluence to many other boatmen families, many of whom, after repaying their loans, now have a safe future.

Pintu Mahara claims that the experience of 2019 Kumbh when 24 crore devotees had flocked Prayagraj, came handy for him to anticipate an even larger influx for Mahakumbh-2025. With this foresight, he expanded his family’s fleet by purchasing 70 additional boats, bringing the total to 130.

He invested the jewellery of the women of the family to expand the fleet. However, the strategic move proved highly rewarding, generating substantial earnings that secured his family’s future for generations.

For Pintu’s mother, Shuklavati Devi, the returns are beyond imagination. Recalling the hardships after her husband’s demise, she said the Mahakumbh-2025 proved to be a boon, a saviour for the family. “Now I will be able to educate my children in a good school,” says Shuklavati Devi with a glint of hope and confidence in her eyes.