Record-breaking 34.98 lakh tourists visit Kashmir in 2024

SRINAGAR: Kashmir witnessed an all-time high tourist influx in 2024, with 34.98 lakh visitors, including over 43,000 foreign tourists, marking a significant surge in tourism as militancy-related violence in the region continues to decline.
According to the Economic Survey Report (ESR) 2024-25, tabled in the Assembly today by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a total of 34,98,702 tourists visited Kashmir last year. This included 5.12 lakh Amarnath yatris who performed the annual pilgrimage.
The report highlighted a remarkable rise in foreign tourist footfall, which jumped from just 1,614 in 2021 to 43,654 in 2024. The total number of tourists visiting the Valley in 2024 was nearly five times higher than in 2021, when only 6,65,777 visitors were recorded.
In 2023, Kashmir had welcomed 31,55,835 tourists, including 37,678 foreigners, while 26,73,442 tourists, including 19,947 foreigners, visited in 2022.
The Economic Survey Report attributed the surge in tourism to participation in various national and international events, along with active digital and social media promotion. It noted that the 3rd Tourism Working Meeting of G20, held in Srinagar from 22 to 24 May 2023, played a key role in putting Jammu and Kashmir in the global spotlight.
“The events like the inaugural F4 car show in Srinagar further highlighted the region's growing appeal and vibrant cultural landscape,” the report stated.
Gulmarg remained a major attraction, with its famed Gondola ride drawing over 7.68 lakh visitors in 2024, generating revenue of ₹103 crores. The ski resort is strengthening its position as India's winter sports hub, having successfully hosted four editions of the Khelo India Winter Games. The fifth edition is set to take place in Gulmarg from 9 March.
Srinagar also hosted its first-ever international marathon in October, featuring 2,005 participants, including 499 runners from other states and 59 international athletes. The event raised ₹39.26 lakh in registration fees.