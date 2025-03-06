Record-breaking 34.98 lakh tourists visit Kashmir in 2024

SRINAGAR: Kashmir witnessed an all-time high tourist influx in 2024, with 34.98 lakh visitors, including over 43,000 foreign tourists, marking a significant surge in tourism as militancy-related violence in the region continues to decline.

According to the Economic Survey Report (ESR) 2024-25, tabled in the Assembly today by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a total of 34,98,702 tourists visited Kashmir last year. This included 5.12 lakh Amarnath yatris who performed the annual pilgrimage.

The report highlighted a remarkable rise in foreign tourist footfall, which jumped from just 1,614 in 2021 to 43,654 in 2024. The total number of tourists visiting the Valley in 2024 was nearly five times higher than in 2021, when only 6,65,777 visitors were recorded.

In 2023, Kashmir had welcomed 31,55,835 tourists, including 37,678 foreigners, while 26,73,442 tourists, including 19,947 foreigners, visited in 2022.