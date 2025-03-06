RRB roped in to conduct departmental examinations for 13L railway employees

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has decided to conduct all departmental promotional examinations for its 13 lakh employees through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), using a Computer-Based Test (CBT) system.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at the Railway Board. The Ministry of Railways has developed a foolproof CBT system through sustained efforts of over the last seven years to ensure zero chances of malpractice through any form of communication during the examination.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a technocrat-turned politician, took rounds of review of the railway’s indigenously developed- CBT before deciding to conduct all departmental promotional examinations by RRB through the CBT system.