RSS to adopt two resolutions on national issues at Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Although the recent surge in the number of pilgrims at the Sangam (confluence) during the 45-day Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to as the "awakening of national consciousness", may not be directly linked, the RSS-BJP ideological mentor is set to adopt two resolutions on national issues at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, taking place from 21st to 23rd March in Bengaluru.

"A key part of the discussions will be on Hindu awakening and the analysis of the current national situation, as well as follow-up actions," said the RSS in a statement. The RSS will also have discussions on social change efforts, especially the Panch Parivartan initiative.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an annual meeting, which serves as the highest decision-making body of the RSS. It will focus on reviewing the activities and progress of the previous year (2024-25), including a critical analysis of the annual report (Karyavritta) and a report on special initiatives.