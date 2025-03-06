Shehzadi’s last rites not held as Abu Dhabi seeks consent letter: Family

BENGALURU: The final rites of Shehzadi Khan were not held on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, claimed her elder brother Shamsher Khan. “The family received a call from the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi whether any of our relatives was there to authorise local authorities to conduct her last rites.

We were also asked to send the authorities a consent letter authorising them to do so in the absence of kin,” Khan told this newspaper over phone. “We have written a letter to the embassy following the call and are awaiting a response.”

The MEA had reached out to the family and assured that it would make arrangements for them to go to Abu Dhabi for Shehzadi’s last rites scheduled on March 5. The family, however, had refused to go and requested the authorities in Abu Dhabi through the MEA to conduct her last rites and share the photographs with them.