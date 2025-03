JAIPUR: A speeding car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Thursday, leaving six persons dead, police said.

The accident occurred near Kivrali village on Abu Road, Circle officer, Mount Abu, Gomaram said.

The deceased were identified as Narayan Prajapat, his wife Poshi Devi, son Dushyant, driver Kaluram and two others.

They were residents of Ahmedabad.

Futher details are awaited.