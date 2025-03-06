Thousands of young Indians in US fear they may have to 'self-deport': Here’s why

Thousands of young Indians in the United States, who entered the country as minors on H-4 visas, are now facing an uncertain future as they near the age of 21. Once they reach this age, they no longer qualify as dependents of their parents on H-1B visas. Previously, these individuals had two years to adjust their status after "aging out," but recent changes in immigration policy have created uncertainty regarding their future options.

As a result, many are now considering alternatives, including immigration to countries like Canada and the UK, which offer more flexible visa policies. The long-standing backlog in the U.S. employment-based green card system has also disproportionately affected Indian immigrants, adding to the challenges they face.

Self-deportation is the act of an immigrant voluntarily leaving a country due to legal limitations, such as an expired visa or ineligibility for residency. Unlike forced deportation, where authorities remove individuals, self-deportation occurs when people choose to leave in order to avoid potential legal issues, employment restrictions, or the consequences of lacking proper documentation.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced the registration period for H-1B visas for fiscal year 2026. The registration process will be open from March 7 to March 24. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables US companies to hire foreign workers for specialized roles that require theoretical or technical expertise. This visa program is particularly important for sectors like technology, engineering, and healthcare, where there is a high demand for skilled workers.

The H-1B visa program remains a key opportunity for foreign workers seeking specialized employment in the United States, but the current immigration system is proving increasingly difficult to navigate. The backlog in processing green card applications continues to grow, leaving many Indian families with a prolonged wait for permanent residency. This issue is particularly pressing for children who migrated to the US on H-4 dependent visas, as they face the prospect of aging out at 21 and losing their dependent status. For these young individuals, the transition to other visa options is often not feasible, further complicating their situation.

According to a Times of India report, as of March 2023, nearly 1.34 lakh Indian children were expected to age out of dependent visa status before their families secured green cards. A recent ruling by a Texas court that blocks work permits for new applicants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has further complicated the situation. DACA offers temporary, renewable protection from deportation for undocumented youth, including those who lose their dependent status upon turning 21. Without this protection, many young Indians are now facing an uncertain future in the U.S.