UK condemns security breach at Jaishankar event after India slams 'misuse of democratic freedoms'

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to Khalistani sympathisers breaching the security of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London, India said it expects the UK to live up to their diplomatic obligations.

“We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said.

This incident occurred when a group of pro-Khalistan extremists tried to disrupt Jaishankar's visit for a discussion at Chatham House in London. The breach took place as the External Affairs Minister was leaving the venue after the event.

A video circulating online shows an individual aggressively charging toward S. Jaishankar’s convoy. Taking advantage of the police officers' brief hesitation, the protester tore the tricolour in front of the convoy while others in the group shouted slogans from a distance.