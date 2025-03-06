Uproar in J&K Assembly over July 13 ‘martyrs’

SRINAGAR: The J&K Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes over the July 13, 1931 ‘martyrs’ with senior J&K BJP leader and LOP Sunil Sharma termed them as “traitors” and NC and other Kashmir-based legislators said the martyrs gave their lives fighting against monarchy and for democracy.

During discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Lt Governor’s address, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra demanded restoration of holiday on July 13 ‘Martyrs Day’ and Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5.

“July 13 is a very precious day in histor4y of J&K. The July 13 martyrs gave their lives for democracy and India and it is because of their sacrifices that we are having democracy. I demand that both holidays be restored and this house should resolve it collectively irrespective of ideologies and parties,” he said.