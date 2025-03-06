Nation

Uproar in J&K Assembly over July 13 ‘martyrs’

During discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Lt Governor’s address, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra demanded restoration of holiday on July 13 ‘Martyrs Day’ .
Opposition BJP members walk out from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced expunging of 'derogatory remarks' of the Leader of Opposition on the July 13, 1931 'martyrs', during Budget session of the Assembly, in Jammu, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.Photo | PTI
SRINAGAR: The J&K Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes over the July 13, 1931 ‘martyrs’ with senior J&K BJP leader and LOP Sunil Sharma termed them as “traitors” and NC and other Kashmir-based legislators said the martyrs gave their lives fighting against monarchy and for democracy.

During discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Lt Governor’s address, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra demanded restoration of holiday on July 13 ‘Martyrs Day’ and Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5.

“July 13 is a very precious day in histor4y of J&K. The July 13 martyrs gave their lives for democracy and India and it is because of their sacrifices that we are having democracy. I demand that both holidays be restored and this house should resolve it collectively irrespective of ideologies and parties,” he said.

