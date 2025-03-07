Ayodhya priest booked for fraudulent land deal with Ram temple trust

LUCKNOW: Another case of a fraudulent land deal has cropped up in temple town as Ayodhya police registered an FIR against a temple priest Ramakant Pathak for allegedly selling Naya Anand Bhavan Temple property to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Keshtra Trust through fake documents.

The complaint about the matter was filed by Anand Prakash Pathak, the temple's caretaker, who claimed that the property was an ancient religious asset that could not be transferred for personal gain.

Meanwhile, Ramakant Pathak, initially appointed as the temple priest, was removed due to alleged misconduct and was ordered by the court to vacate the temple in 2016. However, Pathak stayed on despite the court order and conspired with revenue officials to get the temple land transferred in his name.

Going a step further, Ramkant Pathak, on September 21, 2024, reportedly sold 21,198.8 square feet of temple land to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for Rs 6 crore using forged documents.

Following a court directive, police filed an FIR, and an investigation got underway.