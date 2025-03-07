Centre has approved special assistance for J&K: Omar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the finance minister of the UT, presented his first budget in the Assembly today and said the central government has approved special assistance for the UT. It is the first budget to be presented by an elected government in J&K since 2018.

“J&K continues to face significant infrastructure deficits in areas like road connectivity, water supply, sewerage, tourism and power,” Omar said in his budget speech in the Assembly in Jammu.

He said addressing these challenges requires substantial financial resources and continued support from the central government.

“This year, we actively engaged with the centre, resulting in the formation of an expert committee to resolve the financial issues. I met with the honourable Prime Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister on multiple occasions, and I am pleased to share that our efforts have paid off,” he said.