Centre receives letter of acceptance from Manmohan Singh's family for his memorial at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal

NEW DELHI: After a long wait, the family of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed its acceptance of a piece of land at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal offered for the construction of his memorial. The formal allotment of the land will be made once the family sets up a trust for the purpose.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) confirmed the development. “Singh’s family has responded with a letter of acceptance. The family may have visited the proposed site but there is no official information on this,” said an official.

The land, measuring about 10,000 square feet, earmarked for Singh’s commemorative site is close to the memorials of former presidents and PMs such as Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral and PV Narasimha Rao. The proposed memorial of former president Pranab Mukherjee will also come up on the adjoining plot.

Despite multiple attempts, no response from the family was available.

Singh passed away in December. Following his demise, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested to hold Singh’s funeral at a place where his memorial could be built. Subsequently, the government had offered two adjoining plots at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, a common memorial complex near Rajghat.